MALTA—Richard G. Drew, 73, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 19, 2023, while visiting family in Orinda, CA.

He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Mary Drzewiecki, brother, Ronald Drzewiecki, and niece, Kim Drzewiecki. Left behind to mourn his loss are his life partner and best friend of 23 years, Gigi Barrett; his son, Nathan (Ann) Drew and his acquired children: Heather (Thaddeus) Barry and Kyle (Tekla) Barrett. Additionally, he leaves behind his precious grandchildren: Henry and Natalie Drew and Freyja and Cora Barry. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Adams; his sister-in-law, Joyce Drzewiecki; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rich was an avid outdoorsman and adventurer. He enjoyed hiking, biking, boating, and swimming, both in the Adirondacks and all over the world.

Perhaps his greatest passion was skiing and serving others. Rich served on the National Ski Patrol for 39 years. He was honored with a National Appointment for demonstrating exemplary service to the NSP. He was a volunteer Senior Patroller at Gore Mountain Ski Patrol and an OEC Instructor at the time of his passing.

In the past, he was a member of the National Guard and was a New York State Investigator for both the Department of State and New York State Department of Education.

Having grown up in Buffalo, Rich was a long-time enthusiastic Bills fan, and maintained a love of Ted’s hotdogs, roast beef on kimmelweck sandwiches from Charlie the Butcher and Antoinette’s ice cream.

During his retirement years, he and Gigi traveled cross country visiting family, friends, and National Parks in a 21-foot travel trailer. They also traveled internationally to ski in Austria, Switzerland and Canada, and hiked Machu Picchu in Peru.

He was loved deeply and is missed very much. His passing has left quite a hole in our hearts. No funeral services will be held, and any other arrangements will be made privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the charity of your choice in his name.

The family would like to thank Moraga-Orinda Fire District and John Muir Emergency Room staff for their upmost professionalism and for their care and compassion.