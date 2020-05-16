July 23, 1949 — May 5, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Richard F. Oliver, 70, of South Glens Falls passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Albany Medical Center following a long illness. Rick was born on July 23, 1949 in Mason City, Iowa. He attended Queensbury High School with the class of 1969. His family had a long tradition of military service and in 1969, Rick joined the Army. He served 2 tours in Vietnam with the 3/17 Air Calvary.
Upon discharge, Rick worked construction in Richmond, Virginia before returning to the area and working many years at General Electric. Rick was predeceased by his mother and stepfather Mary and Frank San Felice and a sister, Gloria Sheldon. He is survived by his daughter Tara (Scott) Lee of Tempe, Arizona.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
