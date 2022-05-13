May 29, 1925—May 10, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard F. Dingman, 96, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Glen Falls Hospital.

Born May 29, 1925, in South Glens Falls he was the son of the late Francis and Dorothy (Kirby) Dingman.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.

He graduated from South Glens Falls High School.

Richard was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.

On November 29, 1947, Richard married Ann Daly at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls.

He retired from Finch Pruyn after 39 years of service.

Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry, woodworking, making furniture for his family and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his grandsons, Danny, and Brendan; sisters, Martha and Claire; brother, Frank; sons-in-law, Arthur Hull and Richard Furlong.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 74 years, Ann Dingman; children: Christine Hull, Andrea Ryan (Bill), David Dingman (Allison), Peter Dingman, Denise Dingman (Elia Filippi), Terrence Dingman (Debra), and John Dingman (Sharon); sister, Elaine Gilman; brother, Ron Dingman; along with 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Memorial donations in Richard’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To View Richard’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.