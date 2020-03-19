Richard Eugene Cook

He was a retired farmer and a member of Summerton Southern Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing bingo and was always ready for a good game of checkers. He was a loving, caring man who would do anything for anyone. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Cook of Manning; his parents, Richard and Gladys Cook of New York; four children, Art Cook (Jakki), Cindy Wheeler (Jeff), Ryan Cook (Jen Armstrong) and Travis Cook (Nickie); a sister, Debbie Cahill (John); three brothers, Jeff Cook (Kay), Scott Cook (Karrie) and Randy Cook (Cindy); fourteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren, all of New York; and his beloved dog, Lilly Rose.