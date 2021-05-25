Richard Eggleston

Richard grew up in Queensbury and graduated from Queensbury High School in 1965. In 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War as a Communications Specialist. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1972. In 1973, he joined the New York State Police where he worked for 28 years as a Trooper and a BCI Investigator. In 1999, he was diagnosed with Stage IV Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He spent several months at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City with his wife Barbara by his side the entire time. When his treatments concluded, he was cured of the cancer and most happily returned home. When the events of 9/11 transpired, he was presented with the opportunity to return to duty with the NYS State Police. He worked several more years as a BCI Senior Investigator. An actual sit at home retirement was not of interest to him. Next, he was employed by the New York Racing Association as Chief of Investigations at the Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga Racetracks for five years. Still itching to keep busy he got a job with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation as a security worker in Lake George during the summer season. He rounded out his long and storied career with a part-time job at the Saratoga Casino working as a Security Manager until recently, when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.