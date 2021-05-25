Richard Eggleston

July 11, 1947—May 15, 2021
DIAMOND POINT—Richard “Dick” Eggleston passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on May 15, 2021, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Glens Falls on July 11, 1947 to Betty (Crannell) and Harold Eggleston.
He was predeceased by his parents; grandparents: Forest and Gertrude Crannell, Cyrial and Elsie Eggleston; aunt, Jane and her husband, Edward Griffin; aunt, Marie Crannell; special friend and cousin, Terry Crannell and sister-in-law, Marilyn Bishop.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara (Miller-Hilsinger) Eggleston; daughter, Jennie Delio and her husband, Vincent; son, Jeffrey Eggleston and his wife, Deborah; grandchildren: Abby, Nori, and Grady Delio and Brooke Eggleston; sisters: Sue Eggleston and Sandy Kruger and her husband, Don; brother, James Eggleston and his wife, Sharon; uncle, Jack Crannell; cousin, Jackie Coon and her husband, Dave; cousin, Carsen Griffin and his wife, Marianne; as well as nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Richard grew up in Queensbury and graduated from Queensbury High School in 1965. In 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War as a Communications Specialist. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1972. In 1973, he joined the New York State Police where he worked for 28 years as a Trooper and a BCI Investigator. In 1999, he was diagnosed with Stage IV Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He spent several months at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City with his wife Barbara by his side the entire time. When his treatments concluded, he was cured of the cancer and most happily returned home. When the events of 9/11 transpired, he was presented with the opportunity to return to duty with the NYS State Police. He worked several more years as a BCI Senior Investigator. An actual sit at home retirement was not of interest to him. Next, he was employed by the New York Racing Association as Chief of Investigations at the Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga Racetracks for five years. Still itching to keep busy he got a job with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation as a security worker in Lake George during the summer season. He rounded out his long and storied career with a part-time job at the Saratoga Casino working as a Security Manager until recently, when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Some of his favorite times were the ones spent with family and friends boating on Lake George. Traveling with his wife Barbara to multiple destinations in Europe, the Caribbean and Central America. They were certified SCUBA divers and loved diving in places such as the Cayman Islands, Bonaire, and Tahiti, where they also shared an amazing experience diving with sharks. Playing golf with friends on local courses, at iconic Pebble Beach as well as numerous other courses. He relished the opportunity to serve as a USGA Scoring Official at the US Open from 1998-2001. Sitting on the front porch of their cottage looking out on the river and watching the hummingbirds feed. Summertime cookouts and holidays with his children, grandchildren, and other family members. Quiet time spent with Barbara watching their favorite James Bond movies and episodes of NCIS Los Angeles and Star Trek Generations. He was a member of the Association of Former NYS Troopers, BPO Elks, the VFW and the Warren County Radio Club.
Richard enjoyed helping others by lending a hand if someone was in need, or by making donations to the numerous organizations that he supported, disabled Veterans’ groups, charities benefiting children, and animal welfare organizations.
He became a lover of animals, taking in strays and adopting shelter animals. At one point he and Barbara had 12 cats and 2 dogs. Three cats remain and they will dearly miss him doting on them.
Our sincere enduring thanks go to Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs for her unwavering support and care, not only as his doctor but as a friend. We would like to express our gratitude to Dr. William A. Tedesco for his guidance and compassion. Many thanks to all the Glens Falls Hospital nurses and assistants on T6 and T2 with a very special thank you from Barbara and Jennie to his nurse Heather and nurses assistant Carol who both went above and beyond to assure his comfort. We would also like to thank Dr. Eric Hedrick for helping cure Richard’s cancer in 1999, allowing him 21 more years to share with his wife and family, and also for his continued guidance and expertise he so willingly provided through the years.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held May 29th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls. Burial at Gerald B. H. Saratoga National Cemetery will be private and held on a later date. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask for the safety of others. It is very much appreciated.
To honor Richard’s life and memory, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the C. R. Wood Cancer Center of Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 500 Westchester Ave. Harrison, NY 10604.
