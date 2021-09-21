Richard Edward Thombs, Sr.

As a member of the Marine Corps Reserves, he was called up to active duty during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1952, and married the love of his life, Rosemarie Julia Micheri on May 30, 1952, in the Grotto of Our Holy Lourdes in Albany, NY. Moving to Washington, D.C. he was employed by Western Union for a short period of time and then moved on to Melcher Research, a subsidiary of Westinghouse Air Base, doing research and development as an electronic technician. After a few years they returned to Albany, N.Y. where Dick was employed by IBM. In 1957, he was transferred to the “North Country” where they resided in South Glens Falls, N.Y. He was the Senior Customer Engineer for the area from Saratoga Springs stretching all the way to the Canadian border. After working for IBM for 23 years, Dick decided to resign from IBM and start his own company which he named Independent Typewriter Services (ITS). He retired in 1990 after many years of service to his customers.