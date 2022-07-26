Aug. 31, 1939—July 24, 2022
GREENWICH — Richard Earl Vanderwerker, 82, a resident of Greenwich, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home in East Greenbush.
He was born August 31, 1939, in Thompson, NY to the late Sterling Vanderwerker and Violet (Varney) Lesson.
Richard was a familiar face throughout the community of Schuylerville, where he served as Postmaster for 40 plus years. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion in Greenwich.
He enjoyed wood working at home and was a master craftsman, he successfully built two of his homes from the ground up. He was an avid golfer, horseshoe player and enjoyed playing poker with the guys on “Poker Night”.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Robert Vanderwerker and brother-in-law Arthur White.
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Ann Vanderwerker of Greenwich; children: Jeffrey (Cynthia) Vanderwerker of Greenwich, and Tracy Vanderwerker of Fort Ann; grandchildren: Brandon, Nina, Ciara, Christopher, and Scarlett; great-grandchildren: Alexa, Tyler, and Sawyer.
A memorial party in honor of Richard’s life will be held at the family home, 250 Hogsback Rd., Greenwich, NY, 12834 at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2022.
Donations in Richard’s name may be made to the American Legion, 19 Abeel Ave., Greenwich, NY, 12834.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
