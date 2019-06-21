May 6, 1947—June 19, 2019
ARGYLE — Richard Earl Fleming Sr., 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Ellis Hospital.
Born in Glens Falls, on May 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Earl Fleming and Ileen Burch-Ward.
He was a graduate of Argyle Central School. Richard was drafted into the U.S. Army after graduation and served during the Vietnam War.
For many years Richard worked with his father on the family farm, Lazy F Dairy. He also worked for Capital Tractor in Greenwich.
Richard enjoyed bowling, hunting, and especially loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, Richard was predeceased by a brother, Charles Fleming.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Richard Fleming, Jr. and wife, Deanna, and Chet Fleming both of Argyle, Justin Taylor of Granville; grandson, Gage Fleming; sisters, Susan Corda Shepard and husband, Shepe, Lynn Fleming, Terrie Stewart and husband, Ron; brothers, Steven Fleming, James Fleming and wife, Carol; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Richard’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of Richard’s life will be Saturday, June 22, at noon till the cows come home at Rick and Deanna’s home. All are welcome.
Donations in Richard’s memory my be made Glens Falls VA Outpatient Clinic, 101 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.