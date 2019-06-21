{{featured_button_text}}

May 6, 1947—June 19, 2019

ARGYLE — Richard Earl Fleming Sr., 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Ellis Hospital.

Born in Glens Falls, on May 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Earl Fleming and Ileen Burch-Ward.

He was a graduate of Argyle Central School. Richard was drafted into the U.S. Army after graduation and served during the Vietnam War.

For many years Richard worked with his father on the family farm, Lazy F Dairy. He also worked for Capital Tractor in Greenwich.

Richard enjoyed bowling, hunting, and especially loved spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, Richard was predeceased by a brother, Charles Fleming.

Left to cherish his memories are his children, Richard Fleming, Jr. and wife, Deanna, and Chet Fleming both of Argyle, Justin Taylor of Granville; grandson, Gage Fleming; sisters, Susan Corda Shepard and husband, Shepe, Lynn Fleming, Terrie Stewart and husband, Ron; brothers, Steven Fleming, James Fleming and wife, Carol; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Richard’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be Saturday, June 22, at noon till the cows come home at Rick and Deanna’s home. All are welcome.

Donations in Richard’s memory my be made Glens Falls VA Outpatient Clinic, 101 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Richard Earl Fleming Sr.
