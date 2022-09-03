July 19, 1941—Aug. 29, 2022

BUSKIRK — Richard E. Sutherland, 81, of Buskirk, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born July 19, 1941 in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Andrew and Julia (Wallace) Sutherland.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate and after discharge worked with his lifelong friend Nelson Bell in Cambridge. He later became a Master Diesel Mechanic working on large diesel equipment for DA Collins Construction, Green Island Construction and eventually retiring from Albany Mack.

He was a longtime motorcycle owner and driver. He enjoyed driving with his family and friends. Richard loved watching and supporting local auto racing. He enjoyed woodworking and made beautiful pieces.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie (Hungerford) Sutherland, who passed away Aug. 14, 2011; a brother, Douglas Sutherland.

Richard is survived by his children: Todd Sutherland and his wife Tripti Mahendra of Portland, OR, Tori LoCoco and her husband Joe of League City, TX and Tonya Brenner and her husband Harry of Houston, TX; a brother and sister: Craig Sutherland and his wife Vicky of South Glens Falls, NY and Diane Sutherland of Terra Haute, IN; a grandson, Paul Brenner; granddaughters: Lauren Brenner, Sydney LoCoco and Hayden LoCoco; his dear companion, Marilyn Johnson of Buskirk; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., graveside at Woodland Cemetery, Cambridge, NY, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the home of David and Bonnie English, 67 Brownell Road, Cambridge. All are welcome to attend either or both.

Memorial contributions can be made to Reach Unlimited, a Houston, TX based organization that provides services for Richard’s granddaughter Lauren, who was born with Cerebral palsy. Donate at www.reachunlimited.org or send payments to Reach Unlimited, Learning Activity Center, 11832 Mueller Cemetery Rd., Cypress, TX 77429.

