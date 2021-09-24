Jan. 4, 1955—Sept. 14, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Richard E. Lee, Jr. was born at home in Whitehall, NY on January 4, 1955 and died on September 14, 2021 at the Glens Falls hospital after a battle with cancer.

In loving memory of Richard E. Lee, Jr. of Queensbury. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, LizAnne his beloved. His daughter, Elizabeth A. “Ariel” Lee of Warrensburg and his son, Richard I. “Skip” Lee. His father Richard E. Lee, Sr. and his wife, Joyce of Queensbury. His brother, Perry A. Lee of Kingsbury and his sisters: Linda J. Parker of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jessie E. Lee of Warrensburg, Laura D. Lee of Homer, Alaska and Julie A. Blevins, also of Tulsa, Oklahoma, along with many uncles, cousins nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank Bryan, Phillis Wilsey for their continued encouragement to Richard before and during this difficult time, also his loving and caring pastors and friends from New Hope Church of which he was very active.

Richard loved life and lived it with zeal. He was quick witted and loved to make people laugh. His love for God and family meant the world to him. The world is different now without him in it. He will be sorely missed by his Dad, by his family and every one that knew him.