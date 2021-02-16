Richard E. Lamphier

Richard "Dick" E. Lamphier
Dec. 24, 1929 - Feb. 14, 2021
Richard "Dick" E. Lamphier, 91, of Harrington Hill Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home. Born December 24, 1929 in Verona, he was the son of the late James and Eva (Starring) Lamphier.
Dick enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country overseas during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1954.
He married Irene Marshall on December 20, 1954 in Presque Isle, ME and the couple relocated to Warrensburg.
He was a man of many talents and over the years worked as a bartender, truck driver and mechanic for NYS DOT, foreman at Northeastern Products, and maintenance at Adirondack Community College until his retirement. He was a scoutmaster for the Cub Scout Pack 31, Webelo's, and Boy Scout Troop 100 for many years and also helped establish a Girl Scout troop locally.
Following his retirement, Dick could be found in the woods either camping or fishing at his camp in Tahawus. He was a wealth of knowledge regarding local history and was always willing to share his many stories of yesteryear.
Besides his parents, his beloved wife of 55 years, Irene Lamphier, his daughter, Darlene Rathbun and grandson, John Smith, and daughter-in-law, Denise Smith, have also predeceased him.
He is survived by three children: David Lamphier of Lake George, Marshall Lamphier of Stony Creek, Cheryl Kenyon and her husband Marc of Thurman; six grandchildren: Marc, Jr., David, Jason, Andrea, Marshall, Jr., and Brittany; siblings: Carol Beckwith of GA and Paul Lamphier of KS; 16 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his good friend, Gayle Brailey of Warrensburg.
At Richard's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted privately in the spring in Warrensburg Cemetery.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
