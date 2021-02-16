Richard E. Lamphier

Richard "Dick" E. Lamphier

Dec. 24, 1929 - Feb. 14, 2021

Richard "Dick" E. Lamphier, 91, of Harrington Hill Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home. Born December 24, 1929 in Verona, he was the son of the late James and Eva (Starring) Lamphier.

Dick enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country overseas during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1954.

He married Irene Marshall on December 20, 1954 in Presque Isle, ME and the couple relocated to Warrensburg.

He was a man of many talents and over the years worked as a bartender, truck driver and mechanic for NYS DOT, foreman at Northeastern Products, and maintenance at Adirondack Community College until his retirement. He was a scoutmaster for the Cub Scout Pack 31, Webelo's, and Boy Scout Troop 100 for many years and also helped establish a Girl Scout troop locally.

Following his retirement, Dick could be found in the woods either camping or fishing at his camp in Tahawus. He was a wealth of knowledge regarding local history and was always willing to share his many stories of yesteryear.