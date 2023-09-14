June 14, 1935—Sept. 9, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Richard E. Hughes (88), of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Dick was the beloved husband for 60 years of Patricia (nee Burns). He was the loving father of Kathleen Wilcox (Mike), Theresa Chandler and Michael Hughes (Sandra) and grandfather of Steven (Stephanie), Andrew and Nickolas. He is survived by his sisters Lois Udall (the late Richard Udall) and Susan Cormie (Peter). Dick was predeceased by his parents Edward and Helen (nee Van Tassell) Hughes and infant sister Marilyn.

Dick was born on June 14, 1935. He graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1952 and entered the United States Air Force the following year. As an Airman Third Class, he was trained as a sheet metal specialist and repaired military aircraft. While serving in the Pacific theater, Dick received the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal Korea.

Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1957, he returned to his hometown of Hudson Falls, NY. On April 20, 1963, he married his wife Pat. They were inseparable for more than six decades, right until the end.

Dick was employed for many years in the maintenance department at C.R. Bard, where his innate mechanical abilities shined. He was an avid enthusiast of vintage cars, harness racing and gardening. He owned a 1956 Ford Fairlane that he showed at local car shows and spent endless hours perfecting. Dick was introduced to harness racing by his late father in the 1960s, and at one point he trained and drove standardbreds. He shared his love of gardening with his wife Pat, often giving away the season’s vegetables to family and friends. Dick cherished long car rides with Pat, especially through the lower Adirondack region and Pat’s native Vermont.

Dick loved his family dearly, and he was a man of strong faith. He had an unmatched work ethic and truly understood the value of a dollar, instilling these qualities in his children and grandchildren, all of whom will miss him deeply.

Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Regan & Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls, NY.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The American Legion Post 574, Hudson Falls, NY.

The Hughes family expresses its sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the Critical Care Team at the Glens Falls Hospital.

