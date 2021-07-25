Sept. 8, 1949—July 21, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Richard E. DeMarsh, 73, of Warrensburg, passed away on July 21, 2021 at Elderwood Health Care Facility in North Creek. For over 60 years he lived with juvenile diabetes and the numerous health complications resulting from it.

Rick was born in Glens Falls on September 8, 1947 to Edmond H. DeMarsh and Gretchen (Worthing) DeMarsh. He went to Glens Falls High School graduating in 1965. He worked at Tri County Motors and Sawyer’s Hardware before going to work at Finch Pruyn in 1965. In 1998 he retired from Finch Pruyn after more than 20 years of service. After retirement he kept busy working local jobs before fully retiring in 2016.

He enjoyed cooking family dinners, riding his Harley’s, attending Nascar races, his seasonal camp at Glen Hudson, spending time with his dogs (beagles and more recently boxers), and coffee time with his many friends at Bill’s Diner. His greatest joys were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was especially known for being the family baker, making special birthday cakes for each family member and “never having met a stranger.”