Sept. 8, 1949—July 21, 2021
WARRENSBURG — Richard E. DeMarsh, 73, of Warrensburg, passed away on July 21, 2021 at Elderwood Health Care Facility in North Creek. For over 60 years he lived with juvenile diabetes and the numerous health complications resulting from it.
Rick was born in Glens Falls on September 8, 1947 to Edmond H. DeMarsh and Gretchen (Worthing) DeMarsh. He went to Glens Falls High School graduating in 1965. He worked at Tri County Motors and Sawyer’s Hardware before going to work at Finch Pruyn in 1965. In 1998 he retired from Finch Pruyn after more than 20 years of service. After retirement he kept busy working local jobs before fully retiring in 2016.
He enjoyed cooking family dinners, riding his Harley’s, attending Nascar races, his seasonal camp at Glen Hudson, spending time with his dogs (beagles and more recently boxers), and coffee time with his many friends at Bill’s Diner. His greatest joys were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was especially known for being the family baker, making special birthday cakes for each family member and “never having met a stranger.”
Rick was predeceased by his parents Gretchen and Edmond DeMarsh. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gail (Schermerhorn) DeMarsh of Warrensburg; children: Daniel DeMarsh (Jackie) of Warrensburg, Shelly DeMarsh of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Ashley Bennett (Kyle), Bryant DeMarsh (Lynsey Roberts), Austin DeMarsh (Isabella) and Daalten DeMarsh, all of Warrensburg as well as Tyson Nelson (Caty), Lucas Nelson and Emma Nelson; great-grandsons: Jaxyn Bennett and Jadyn Bennett of Warrensburg; soon to be great-granddaughter Lennon Nova DeMarsh; additional great-grandchildren: Melinda Needham-Nelson, Maddison Nelson, Rayden Clark and Lucas Hughes; sister, Elaine Flower (Jeff Sherlock) of Glens Falls; and brother Donald DeMarsh (Donna) of Rochester, NY. In addition he leaves behind special nieces and nephews: Kristine Flower, Jolene Flower, Matthew Flower, Benjamin DeMarsh and Gretchen DeMarsh.
Friends may call on Rick’s family from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate a life well lived will be held at Alexanders’ at 11 a.m. Thursday with Reverend Nancy Barrow of Free Methodist Church, Warrensburg, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Medical Center, Delmar Center for Rehabilitation, Samaritan Hospital and Elderwood Health Care Facility for the tender loving care shown to Rick during his latest illness and to all of our friends for their support over the last four months.
