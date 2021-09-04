Richard E. Cummings, Jr.

His many enjoyments included boating, water skiing on Loon Lake (and teaching his boys to water ski), vacationing in Montauk with his family (we LOVE to boogie board), camping, singing (if you were lucky, he would even put in an earring to wear while he sang and danced), scooting around town, and talking about his cats (#cattalk). He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. His pizza nights, colored milk and pancakes lit up the weekends for many. “To be fair,” whether you wanted anything, from talking about the state of the world to singing along to “Hair,” he was your man.