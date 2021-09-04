May 16, 1961—Sept. 1, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Richard E. Cummings Jr., 60, of Harrison Ave., passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital September 1, 2021, with his loved ones by his side.
Born May 16, 1961, in Flushing, NY, he was the son of Barbara (Fisher) and the late Richard Cummings, Sr.
Richard was a 1979 graduate of Hudson Falls High School, with his race times proudly on display for decades after his graduation, and later worked for Mohawk Paper Mills until his retirement in August of 2020.
On August 13, 1983, Richard married his beloved wife, Karen L. Palmer. They shared 38 wonderful years together.
In 1979, he joined the Navy and proudly served until 1983.
His many enjoyments included boating, water skiing on Loon Lake (and teaching his boys to water ski), vacationing in Montauk with his family (we LOVE to boogie board), camping, singing (if you were lucky, he would even put in an earring to wear while he sang and danced), scooting around town, and talking about his cats (#cattalk). He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. His pizza nights, colored milk and pancakes lit up the weekends for many. “To be fair,” whether you wanted anything, from talking about the state of the world to singing along to “Hair,” he was your man.
Rich was an incredibly hard worker who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it — and always with a very long story! He was thrilled to be asked to help find a creative solution, or to spot a need to build something at home. Rich was never happier than when he would preside over a table filled with family and friends for an impromptu meal, always exclaiming “This is nice, really nice” — especially when the table was so filled it extended into two rooms.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen; his children: Joseph (Ginger) Cummings of Glens Falls, Christopher Cummings of Fort Edward and Elizabeth (Ryan) Wild of Queensbury; his mother, Barbara Cummings of Hudson Falls; his in-laws Dana and Betty Palmer of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Eliana, Parker, Myka and Kelsie; his brother Thomas (Denise) of Hudson Falls; his brother-in-law Michael (Susan) Palmer of Madison, CT; nieces: Sarah (Jody) Adair of Staunton, VA and Jennifer (Peter) Desrosiers of Rochester, NY: nephews: TJ (Jennifer) Cummings of Ballston Spa and Ray (Megan) Cummings of Warrensburg; great-niece Riley; and great-nephews: Everett and Daniel; and his favorite cats: Kimba, Philip and Cala.
Calling hours will take place Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will take place Monday, September 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls with the Rev. Paul Wagner, officiating.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Glens Falls Hospital, especially the Cardiac Care Unit, Tower 5.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in loving memory of Richard to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
