Sept. 29, 1939 — Nov. 24, 2019 QUEENSBURY — Richard E. Besthoff passed away at his home, in the arms of his wife, after a long battle with colon cancer on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Rich had a very successful career. He worked for Consolidated Edison for 42 years. He was a design engineer, but always had an interest in the Con Ed Union. He worked himself up from shop stewart to president of Local 1-2, a part of the Utility Workers Union of America. As president, he was recognized as a leading labor leader by various public officials and was able to negotiate many successful and lucrative union contracts for the membership.
He loved to fish and hunt early on with his son, Eric and for the last few years with members of his hunting club. He was an avid photographer and especially liked to take pictures of covered bridges. Rich enjoyed making and selling his famous wine cork hot plates and his photos at various craft fairs in the area. He enjoyed the profits of his unique handicapping system at the Saratoga Race Course, as well as, Arlington Race Track, when visiting family in Illinois. Most of all he loved his home and family, especially his wife of 35 years, Ginnie. He also loved his country and was proud to serve with the Army National Guard.
Whatever he did, he gave it 110% of himself.
He is survived by his wife, children, nephews, nieces, and many good friends and will be remembered for his courage, honesty, integrity, strength, and attention to detail.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the funeral home.
The Besthoff family wishes to thank the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, High Peaks Hospice, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Keays, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Dennison, as well as countless of other friends and family members for their love and support.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
