Jan. 9, 1934—June 29, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Richard E. Bement, 88, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on June 29, 2022.

Born on January 9, 1934 in Phelps, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Caroline (Lyon) Bement.

Richard graduated from Phelps High in 1952. He was proud to be from small town Phelps and would often tell people he was from “the world’s largest producer of sauerkraut.” He soon joined the Army where he proudly served his country and fought in the Korean War.

On September 11, 1960, he married his late wife Donna M. (Trombley) Bement. Two years later, they started their family of four. Richard worked at the Phelps Cement Company, Hercules, and then in his later years after retiring, he worked for the Town of Kingsbury cleaning the town hall for a number of years where all the ladies loved him.

Richard loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren and his one great-grandchild. He also loved gardening, bird-watching, and basically anything that had to do with being outdoors. His gardens, especially on the Dean Road Bement farm where he lived for 30 years, were always known for tasty vegetables and vibrant flowers. He took pride in the upkeep of his garden, flowerbeds, and his yard.

Richard was adored by every single person he came in contact with. He was a kind man who never failed to put a smile on your face. Anyone who knew Richard knew that he was a storyteller and he never failed to leave anywhere without telling at least one. His stories ranged anywhere from chickens stealing dentures to wild fishing adventures. His stories, mostly the way you were left laughing after he told them, will be missed by many.

Besides his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his wife Donna M. Bement, and his six siblings, Marion Bement, Dorothy (Phil) Povero, Margerie (Phil) Haers, Geraldine Griner, Walter (Virginia) Bement, and Robert (Viola) Bement.

Left to cherish his memory are his three sons: Robert Bement of South Glens Falls, John and Cindy Bement of Saratoga, Jeffrey Bement of Queensbury; one daughter, Diane Bement of Glens Falls; three grandchildren: Kayla Ortiz of Glens Falls, Amber Bement and her fiance Nathan Gaulin of Hudson Falls, Eric Bement of South Glens Falls; one very special great-grandson Gabriel Ortiz; and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, Warren County nurses, and all those that helped at all with Richards’ care.

At Richard’s request there will be no calling hours. His only wish was for everyone to be kind to one another.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Richard’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.