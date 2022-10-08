April 22, 1923—Oct. 2, 2022

WILTON — Richard E. Beagle, 99, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1923 in Saratoga Springs, NY to the late John and Ellen Beagle.

He served with the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943 to 1945. He married his late wife, Helen (Hoffman), in 1946 and resided in Hudson Falls until 1953. He relocated to Wilton where he resided until his death.

He retired from the Saratoga Springs NYS Department of Parks and Recreations in 1985. Richard also installed and repaired furnaces. He put in wells and had an uncanny gift for locating underground water.

He was a volunteer fireman with the Wilton Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed spending time in his gardens.

Besides his wife and parents, Richard was predeceased by brothers, Carl and Charles Beagle.

He is survived by his daughters: Donna (Thomas) Conley and Linda (Lawrence) Kutcher; grandchildren: Staci (Douglas) Talkington, Lawrence (Wendy) Kutcher, and Amie Kutcher Tollison; great-grandchildren: Colton Weatherwax, Ellora and Grayson Talkington, and Jessica and Joshua Brower; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law Elaine Beagle.

His daughter, Donna, wants to thank caregivers: Colton, Gabby, Amie, Lori, Staci and her husband Doug, Caroline, and Becky for the loving care they provided. Thanks to Sarah, MaryKate, and Dr. Julie Phillips from the VA, Kelli, Danielle, Kim, Crystal, Pastor Tom, and Karen from the Saratoga County Hospice, and Barbara, who was more like a sister than a friend, for her unending support.

Viewing will be Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilton Funeral Home, 395 Ballard Road, Wilton, NY and burial at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga or the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department

