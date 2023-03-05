July 11, 1936—Feb. 19, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Richard Duswalt, 86, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on July 11, 1936 in Camden, NJ he was the son of Allen and Lillian (Erb) Duswalt.

Richard was raised in Long Island where he graduated with honors from Hempsted High School in 1955. He was the NYS pole vault champion in 1954-55. He was awarded a scholarship to Penn State where he majored in physical education. After college, he worked in the field of electronics as a Class “A” Wireman.

In 1958, Richard entered the U.S. Army. In 1963, he was honorably discharged with the rank of SP5 (SGT) and served with the 77th Division.

He went on to spend 45 years in the field of law enforcement. The last of which included as a court attendant for Warren County Family Court and as a transportation officer for Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Richard participated in the NYS Police Scuba program for 11 years, and was assigned to the position of Senior Instructor for 90 divers. Along with his law enforcement work, he also owned and operated Moby Dick’s Dive Shop in Lake George and The Schuyler Motel in Lake George.

Richard enjoyed many hours pheasant hunting with labs Bosco and Lucy, and the companionship of his dogs Dusty and Daisy. He loved saltwater fishing on Long Island and Gloucester, MA. He enjoyed traveling in his camper, backpacking throughout Alaska, Canada, many southern states and extensively throughout Europe.

He is predeceased by his brother, Allen Duswalt, his sister, Joan Duswalt and sons: Kevin and Kenneth Duswalt.

Survivors include his daughter, Kim Duswalt; his grandchildren: Evan Duswalt, Richard Duswalt, Kevin Duswalt and Anthony Duswalt.

At Richard’s request, there will be no service or calling hours.

Richard will be remembered by his sense of adventure and his travels, his sense of humor and quick wit, and his unwavering moral compass. As a member of this community for over 60 years, he will be deeply missed.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.