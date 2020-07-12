Dec. 10, 1931 — July 5, 2020
GLENVILLE — Richard Donald “Dick” Chenier, a resident of Glenville, New York died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Schenectady at Ellis Hospital. He was 88.
Richard Donald (Dick) Chenier was born at home in Glens Falls on December 10, 1931. Dick graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1948. He entered the U.S. Air Force in January 1949 during the Korean War. Dick was honorably discharged in 1952 as an Airman First Class.
Dick had three children with Jean Anderson. He worked for New York Telephone Company as a lineman and a foreman. Dick later relocated to the west coast to work for Pacific Northwest Bell and retired in Washington. There Dick married Margaret, whom he loved dearly, and lived in Gig Harbor, Washington. After Margaret died, Dick moved back to the east coast and married Jean Hall, who is predeceased.
Dick loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and golfer. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and doing crossword puzzles. Dick was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a group of retired employees in the telecommunications industry. Dick was always supportive of his three children and was proud of their successes. He was close to his younger sister, Eleanor Hume, and talked to her daily. Dick was surrounded with his family’s love in his last moments.
Survivors include his son Jeffrey Chenier and his wife, Mary, of Marysville, Washington; his daughter, Mary Beth Downes and her husband, Steve, of Corvallis, Oregon; his daughter, Gail Blinckmann and her husband, Glenn, of Colonie; and his grandchildren, Anya Noftsier, Kyle Chenier, Melinda Blinckmann, Tenagne Downes, Nicholas Blinckmann, and Joseph Downes. Dick is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Hume, of South Glens Falls as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date. Dick will be interred at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Saratoga, NY before the celebration of life gathering.
Condolences can be sent to the children’s group email address: dick-cheniers-kids@googlegroups.com.
Dick generously supported many charities. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Doctors Without Borders.
