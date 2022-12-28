Richard "Dodger" Bartlett Dodge, Jr.

Dec. 27, 1962 - Dec. 25, 2022

BOLTON LANDING — Rick left this world on December 25, 2022 surrounded by his family while listening to one of his favorite Grateful Dead shows. The world lost a fun-loving, compassionate, and beautiful soul.

Rick was the fourth child and only son of Richard Dodge, Sr. and Hilda (Hewitt) Dodge. He grew up in Bolton Landing and graduated from Bolton Central School in 1982. Rick's talents, both on and off the athletic field, were the stuff of legend. Anyone who spent time with Rick was sure to have a good story to tell as a result.

Following his graduation from SUNY Plattsburg in 1986, Rick moved to Colorado to live the life he loved best. Summers were spent touring with the Dead and river raft guiding. Winters were enjoyed skiing powder and throwing daffys in the back bowls of Vail. Regardless of where he was, in true Dodge fashion, he was the life of the party. He always made sure to laugh and enjoy each day to its fullest.

Upon his return to Bolton, Rick worked in many local restaurants and most recently was a friendly face at Tops Market in Bolton Landing.

Rick was a man of many passions. A die-hard Boston sports fan, he never passed up an opportunity to watch his beloved Red Sox. He was also a mainstay at many of his nephews' BCS sporting events. Rick was happiest when he was golfing at Cronin's, skiing at Gore, or taking in a Sunday night Half-Step show at The Brass Ring from his reserved front row seats.

Rick always had a loyal canine companion (Maxie and Lucy Sue, among others) who shared these very same passions with him. Most importantly, Rick loved. He loved his family and friends and always answered the bell when called upon. His loving care of his mother allowed her to remain in her home for over a decade at the end of her life.

Rick is predeceased by his sister, Victoria and parents, Richard, Sr. and Hilda.

Rick is survived by his two loving sisters: Deborah (John) Dodge Gaddy and Stacia (Steven) Dodge-Roberts; his dog, Stella Blue; and his six nephews who were all so fortunate to have learned a few tricks from dear uncle Rick.

Friends may call on Rick's family from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at Frederick's Restaurant in Bolton from 7:30–10:30 p.m. All are welcome. Dress code: tie-dye casual or Boston sports teams.

Fare thee well, Rick. Iko Iko.

