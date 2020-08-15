Dec. 20, 1976 — Aug. 8, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Richard “DJ” W. Chadwick, Jr., 43, of Cambridge, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.

Born on Dec. 20, 1976 at the Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of Richard and Janice Chadwick. DJ was raised in Hartford where he attended Hartford Central School. He went to Castleton State where he received his bachelor’s degree in Education and History and his master’s degree in Special Education. He began his teaching career at Truthville Christian Academy then moved on to Hoosic Valley Central School as a special education teacher for 18 years.

On July 14, 2012, he married Jill A. Hahn in Cambridge. Jill was the absolute love of his life. Trips to England and Peru were two of the highlights of their time together. DJ was an avid reader, loved spending time with his family, traveling, camping and enjoyed playing mind challenging games.