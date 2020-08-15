Dec. 20, 1976 — Aug. 8, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Richard “DJ” W. Chadwick, Jr., 43, of Cambridge, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.
Born on Dec. 20, 1976 at the Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of Richard and Janice Chadwick. DJ was raised in Hartford where he attended Hartford Central School. He went to Castleton State where he received his bachelor’s degree in Education and History and his master’s degree in Special Education. He began his teaching career at Truthville Christian Academy then moved on to Hoosic Valley Central School as a special education teacher for 18 years.
On July 14, 2012, he married Jill A. Hahn in Cambridge. Jill was the absolute love of his life. Trips to England and Peru were two of the highlights of their time together. DJ was an avid reader, loved spending time with his family, traveling, camping and enjoyed playing mind challenging games.
He had a very close relationship with our Lord and Savior. He grew up at the Adamsville Baptist Church where he served as an Elder, taught adult Sunday school, and was a part of the men’s prayer meetings. He was a very active member of The Gideons International, an organization that places bibles all over the world, and he basically just loved to share his love for the Lord.
He will be sorely missed by his family, students, faculty and staff at Hoosic Valley Central School, his friends at The Gideons International and his Adamsville Church family.
Survivors include his wife, Jill A. Hahn Chadwick of Cambridge; his parents, Richard and Janice Chadwick of Hartford; his sister, Renee Chadwick-Savoie of Wetumpka, Alabama and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
DJ was also predeceased by his mother-in-law on Aug. 8, 2020, Alice B. Hahn.
Public calling hours will be from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the Coila Church, 93 State Route 372, Cambridge.
A service for family only will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Coila Church, 93 state Route 372, Cambridge with Pastor Kenneth MacLeod officiating. A private burial will follow at Woodlands Cemetery following the service.
Facial coverings or masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the church.
An outdoor memorial service is scheduled for DJ at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Adamsville Baptist Church, 2091 county Route 43, Fort Edward, NY for those wanting to attend.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in DJ’s memory to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or the Adamsville Baptist Church, 2091 county Route 43, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the Cambridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816 or Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family during this difficult time.
