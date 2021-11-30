Richard "Dick" Saunders

Aug. 19, 1925—Nov. 26, 2021

GLENS FALLS — On Friday, November 26, 2021 the world got a little darker as the light from Richard C. Saunders has been extinguished.

He was born in Seneca Falls, NY on August 19, 1925. He graduated from Kenmore High School in Kenmore NY at the age of 16. He attended The Environmental Science and Forestry College located at Syracuse University. He was very proud of the fact that, while a SU student needed 119 credit hours to graduate, at ESF, he needed 154! His college education was interrupted by WW II. Dick served in the Army Air Corps. However, he never went overseas. Therefore, did not participate in WW II veteran activities because he felt that he “hadn’t earned that right.” After he was discharged, he went back to ESF and finished his college degree in 1950.

He was immediately employed as a Soil Conservationist and was located in Sodus, NY where he met Katherine “Kay” Kelley. He did not make much money in that capacity so he did a show on public radio and had several articles published in a variety of publications covering a wide array of subject matter. In addition, he made money doing photography on the side. His specialty was wedding photography. While working as a photographer, in Oneonta, NY he met someone who talked him into applying to be a State Farm Insurance agent. He spent the next 65 years with the company.

In his youth, he was a Boy Scout and while living in Sodus, he served as a Boy Scout leader for a young male Explorer group. He was a lifelong ham radio operator and a 75-year member of the Amateur Radio Relay League. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and the Society of Mayflower Descendants. As a longtime member of the Adirondack Regional Chambers of Commerce, he served on the board and was the Chamber’s Photographer, as well as serving on numerous committees.

For many years Dick was active with the Church of The Messiah; he served as Lay Reader, President of the Episcopal Men, served on the Vestry, and was a Sunday school teacher.

As a proud community member, Dick purchased the first hockey tickets for the AHL Red Wings. Dick was President of the Red Wing Booster Club and also served as its Treasurer. In addition, when the AHL left and the UHL came, he was the first in line to purchase tickets. Dick and Kay traveled all over the East Coast to many hockey games.

He was predeceased by his parents Karl Clifford Saunders, Bernice Louise (Reamer) Saunders, and his sister, Barbara Landi. In addition, he was predeceased by his wife, Kay, and has been looking forward to seeing her, and many other family members, in heaven.

He is survived by his three children: Richard Jr. (Lynn), Craig (Marguerite) and Elizabeth (Scott); and their children Richard III (Caroline), Jacob (Morgan), Ian (Brittany) Saunders and Lauren (John) Naylor and Eric Strader (Erica); and his great-grandchildren: Jack Naylor and Lucy Naylor. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Noye (widow of Paul); and niece Kathy Noye; his brother David (Margie); and nephew Michael Saunders; his brother-in-law Carroll W. Kelley (Georgia Brown); and many other nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. Services will be at Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls on Wednesday, December 1 at 1:30 p.m., with interment at Glens Falls Cemetery immediately following the church services.

Dick asked that everyone attend A Celebration of Life, which, per his request, will be held at Davidson Brothers Brewpub, 184 Glen St., Glens Falls from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1.

To view Dick’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.