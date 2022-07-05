Feb. 14, 1946 — Nov. 27, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, FL — Richard “Dick” Sarine, 75, of Englewood, FL, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Nashville, TN. Dick was born in Morristown, NJ, on February 14, 1946, the youngest of five children born to Helena and T. Howard Sarine. He was married to Sherill “Sherry” Fenton Sarine, and was a devoted dad to four children: Jeffrey (Vicky) of Greenwood Lake, NY, Jeremy (Rebecca) of Greensboro, NC, Danielle (Rudy) Dunlap of Nashville, TN, and Gregory Jon of Valrico, FL.

Dick was also a beloved Pop-Pop to ten grandkids: Olivia, Gabriel, Ezra, Emma and Irene; Kira and Aiden; Max and Vivienne Dunlap; and Rooney. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Mary Jane (Joe) Tropea; and by countless nieces, nephews and friends. His parents and brothers: Thomas, William and John predeceased him.

Dick graduated from Bayley-Ellard High School and continued his studies at the University of Dayton and at Fairleigh-Dickinson University. He was a dedicated Ciba-Geigy/Novartis employee who started out in the mail room, and retired 34 years later in their Greensboro, NC, facility as VP of Information Services. His data systems career then continued with another five-year stint with IBM before he traded the corporate life to assist with Sherry’s Greensboro interior design business, the SSI Design Group.

Eventually the duo retired and relocated to Florida ... a place Dick loved and where he thrived. He was a morning walker, loved to putter, feed the birds, tend his flowers, and experiment with a new bread recipe. He loved retirement and together he and Sherry were fortunate to fill their lives with road trips to visit northern relatives and friends; their grandkids; the Fenton family camp in the Adirondacks, and with travels to Europe and cruises to far-away places.

Ultimately, Dick will be best remembered for his kind, selfless and easy-going nature. He was willing to help anyone and everyone who needed a hand. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and he was a friend to everyone. We will always miss his gentle disposition and his wonderful hugs. He will be remembered during Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. Mass on July 10, 2022, at Holy Mother & Child Church, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY, where Dick and Sherry were married 51+ years ago.

Brewer Funeral Home, Inc. in Lake Luzerne is assisting the family.

