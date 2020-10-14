RIchard "Dick" S. Shafer

Jan. 4, 1934 — Oct. 7, 2020

CORINTH — Richard S. “Dick” Shafer, 86, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Tavares, Florida, following a long illness.

Born on Jan. 4, 1934 in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Grace “Marion” (Bowers) Shafer.

Dick attended school in Schenectady.

He joined the United States Marines on July 14, 1952, serving as an E4/automobile mechanic for three years until his honorable discharge on July 13, 1955. He received several honors and medals including the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the UN Service Medal.

Dick married Florence C. “Flo” Boucher on Nov. 21, 1987 in Lake Luzerne and the couple resided in Corinth for several years, before moving to Lake Panasoffkee, Florida for their retirement. She passed away May 27, 2020.

He was employed with the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 83 for over 50 years until his retirement, and in 2008 received an award for his 50 year service.

Dick was a member of the VFW Post 4337 of Inverness, FL and the VFW Post 10084 of Lake Panasoffkee, FL.