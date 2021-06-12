Richard "Dick" R. Smith, Sr.

Aug. 6, 1935 – June 4, 2021

BRANT LAKE, NY/DADE CITY, FL — Richard R. Smith, Sr., 85, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, with family by his side, following a brief illness.

Dick was born at his home on Brant Lake, August 6, 1935, to Ralph Smith and Helen (Duell) Jones.

Dick attended Horicon Central School, home of the Bulldogs, and was an avid sports competitor in football, basketball, and baseball, He was the Quarterback of the Horicon Football team in the Marcy six-man touch football league who in their first year, won the championship. He was a die-hard Yankees fan and enjoyed attending spring training in Florida meeting players and managers over the years. He also loved his Chicago Bears.

In his early years, Dick drove a stock car named “The 8 Ball”. He worked painting houses with Francisco Painting and with his friend Floyd Wells. In the winter months, he worked at Gore Mtn. operating the Gondola, and was a revered high school basketball referee. He and his wife Helen owned The Gateway Restaurant and Gift Shop at the foot of Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, NY. He was an active volunteer with the Horicon Fire Dept for 20+ years and became the Chief in the early 1960’s. Dick also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and a good round of golf. He was the proud owner of racehorses at the Saratoga Harness Racetrack.