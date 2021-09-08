Oct. 28, 1942—Sept. 6, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Richard “Dick” P. Harding, 78, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Monday morning, September 6, 2021.

Born on October 28, 1942, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Carl Harding and Helen Breen.

Dick married Janet (Boyea) Harding on November 6, 1965 in Witherbee, New York.

Dick enjoyed his time fishing and hunting. He loved to go to Stewart’s to enjoy himself a cup of coffee every day. He was a huge football and baseball fan. Especially for the Redskins and the Red Sox. Dick enjoyed spending time with his children. He especially loved sharing his life with his grandkids and great-grandkids. They meant the world to him.

Dick was predeceased by his parents and his six sisters and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Harding; his children: Theresa Harding of Glens Falls, Pamela (Kim) Harding-Joiner of Hadley, Patricia (Tracey) Yongen of Argyle and Richard (Sabrina) Harding, Jr. of Queensbury; his ten grandkids; twelve great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.