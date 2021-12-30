July 27, 1947—Dec. 27, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Richard “Dick” Murray, 74, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021 at his home, with his wife by his side.

Born July 27, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Arthur Murray and Marjorie (Taylor) Gosline.

Dick was a 1967 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. After his graduation, he served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, until his discharge in 1971.

On July 28, 1968, he married the love of his life, Diane Sipowicz, at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. He worked for 37 years at General Electric in Fort Edward, retiring as a welder in 2007.

Dick was a member of the Salmon Pond Club in Blue Mountain Lake and enjoyed hunting there and throughout Lowville. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 574 in Hudson Falls and was a member and past Director of the American Legion Riders. He loved riding his Harley with his wife by his side. Dick and his wife made many trips across the East Coast riding their Harleys, visiting Florida, Maine and Tennessee to name a few. They also vacationed together to Jamaica, Alaska, National Parks, Maine and Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane Murray of Hudson Falls; his son, Michael Murray of Hudson Falls; a brother, Daniel Gosline and his children, Danny, Bill and Taylor; his best friends, Mike Ringer and Jerry Harrington; as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. All visitors are required to wear a face mask upon entering the building, regardless of vaccination status.

The Rite of Committal with military honors will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, in Schuylerville.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.