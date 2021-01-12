CORINTH – Richard “Dick” J. Bartholomew, 83, of Center Street, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 after a brief illness.

Born on May 11, 1937 in Ft. Edward, he was the son of the late Augustus and Katherine (Mulholland) Bartholomew.

Dick graduated from Johnsburg Central School, and continued his post-secondary education at the New York State Teaching College (now SUNY Albany), received his Master’s Degree from Siena College in Loudonville, and graduated from the Universit ‘de Grenoble in Annecy, France.

He moved to Corinth in 1958 after accepting a position as a teacher of French and English at Corinth Central Schools, from which he retired in 1992. He joined the United States Army in 1960 and served in the New York State Army National Guard from 1960 until his honorable discharge from the Reserves in 1966.

Dick was an active volunteer, serving as past president of the Corinth Teachers Association and on the Corinth Free Library Board of Trustees. He was a docent at the Hyde Museum in Glens Falls, and an instructor at the Academy for the Lifelong Learning in Saratoga Springs, as well as a tour guide for the city. He also was a communicant of Holy Mother and Child Parish.