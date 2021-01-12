CORINTH – Richard “Dick” J. Bartholomew, 83, of Center Street, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 after a brief illness.
Born on May 11, 1937 in Ft. Edward, he was the son of the late Augustus and Katherine (Mulholland) Bartholomew.
Dick graduated from Johnsburg Central School, and continued his post-secondary education at the New York State Teaching College (now SUNY Albany), received his Master’s Degree from Siena College in Loudonville, and graduated from the Universit ‘de Grenoble in Annecy, France.
He moved to Corinth in 1958 after accepting a position as a teacher of French and English at Corinth Central Schools, from which he retired in 1992. He joined the United States Army in 1960 and served in the New York State Army National Guard from 1960 until his honorable discharge from the Reserves in 1966.
Dick was an active volunteer, serving as past president of the Corinth Teachers Association and on the Corinth Free Library Board of Trustees. He was a docent at the Hyde Museum in Glens Falls, and an instructor at the Academy for the Lifelong Learning in Saratoga Springs, as well as a tour guide for the city. He also was a communicant of Holy Mother and Child Parish.
He was an avid traveler, having visited several states in the United States and making approximately two dozen trips to Europe, including taking students to France, Spain, and Germany.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Theodore F. Hajos, Jr., a niece, Laura (Hajos) LaChance and a nephew, Hugh Michael Hajos.
Survivors include his sister, Lya Sue (Bartholomew) Hajos of Latham; two nieces: Theresa Hajos and Mary Ellen Ives (Kirk); two nephews: Kevin John Hajos (Rachel) and Patrick James Hajos; his great-nieces: Allison LaChance, Theresa Hajos, and Madeline and Grace Ives; his great-nephews: Benjamin and Jacob Hajos, and Brad Ives; and his special friend, Suzanne Williams.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make memorial contributions to the Corinth Free Library, 89 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822 or The Hyde Museum, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
