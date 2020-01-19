Richard “Dick” Horwitz

Aug. 5, 1938 — Jan. 16, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Richard Horwitz, 81, of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Born in Albany, on Aug. 5, 1938, he was a son of the late Charles and Reina (Frankfort) Horwitz.
Dick attended Cornell University and was a graduate of University at Albany where he was a member of the basketball team.
For several years, Dick taught social studies at Scotia-Glenville High School and Broadalbin High School.
On Nov. 2, 1974, he married Sandra Doty and enjoyed 45 years of loving marriage where they traveled extensively throughout Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean.
In 1971, Dick was employed by New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) as a laborer relations specialist where he built many lasting friendships. He enjoyed 25 years of service before his retirement. After retirement, Dick worked for many years as a private educational consultant.
Dick will be remembered for his sense of humor and “bad puns” that have worn off on his son and grandson and for his Christmas spaghetti sauce. He enjoyed golf, photography, and had an appreciation for the arts and music.
He served on the board and was past president of the Chapman Historical Museum in Glens Falls.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Crystal Horwitz; a nephew, Teddy Horwitz and several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra (Doty) Horwitz; his two daughters, Ann Cox and Stacey Horwitz; his son, Marc (Lisa) Horwitz; his grandchildren, Zachary and Emma; his aunt, Anne Barron; his sister-in-law, Sharon (Dale) VanDerMark; his nieces, Melanie Mason, Reina Selby and Anya Lyons; his nephew, Matthew VanDerMark; several cousins; and his furry companion, Leo.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury followed by a celebration of life at 4 p.m. Please share your favorite stories during the service and wear red, Dick’s favorite color.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Chapman Historical Museum, 348 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
