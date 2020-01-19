Richard “Dick” Horwitz

Aug. 5, 1938 — Jan. 16, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Richard Horwitz, 81, of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Born in Albany, on Aug. 5, 1938, he was a son of the late Charles and Reina (Frankfort) Horwitz.

Dick attended Cornell University and was a graduate of University at Albany where he was a member of the basketball team.

For several years, Dick taught social studies at Scotia-Glenville High School and Broadalbin High School.

On Nov. 2, 1974, he married Sandra Doty and enjoyed 45 years of loving marriage where they traveled extensively throughout Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1971, Dick was employed by New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) as a laborer relations specialist where he built many lasting friendships. He enjoyed 25 years of service before his retirement. After retirement, Dick worked for many years as a private educational consultant.

Dick will be remembered for his sense of humor and “bad puns” that have worn off on his son and grandson and for his Christmas spaghetti sauce. He enjoyed golf, photography, and had an appreciation for the arts and music.