Aug. 6, 1938—Aug. 16, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Richard (Dick) F. Potter, 85, of Glens Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Aug. 6, 1938 in Queensbury, NY, he was the son of the late Lester and Dorothy (Hopkins) Potter.

Richard was a veteran in the U.S. Army, serving his country from 1957 until being honorably discharged in 1960.

He was proud to be a 35-year employee of NIBCO in South Glens Falls before retiring as a foundry worker.

Dick was an avid sports fan: he never missed a Yankees or a Giants game. He possessed great handyman skills and always had a project he was working on or something he was fixing. Dick loved to utilize his talents to help others. He was a role model of sacrifice and service for his children.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Patricia A. Potter, who passed away Jan. 30, 2022; his stepmother, Edith Potter; his three brothers, Robert, Gerald and Donald and his grandson, Mark Richard Potter, all passed away before him.

Survivors include his children, Susan (David) Blackwell, Richard (Lynne) Potter, John (Mary-Ellen) Potter, Ann Marie (Thomas) Kearney and Thomas (Kristin) Potter. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, Thomas, Elizabeth, Patrick, Richard, Ryan, Ben, Bridget, Brooke, Aidan, T.J., Lily, and Faith; and five great-grandchildren: Rory, Harrison, Hazel, Harvey and Brinley, along with his two sisters, Marilyn Smith of South Glens Falls and June Williams of Brooksville, FL and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, with services immediately following calling hours at 11 a.m.

Burial with military honors will be held 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army of Glens Falls, P.O. Box 326, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.