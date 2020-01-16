Richard “Dick” E. Stewart

In his younger years he enjoyed riding horses, went to gymkhanas, riding and racing snowmobiles and ice fishing. Dick enjoyed going to auctions and was an expert maple syrup maker. Every year Dick would attend the Washington County Fair where he would help clip the cows, watched his kids and grandkids show their cows and watch his son at the tractor pull. His favorite passion was deer hunting with the Mercure’s especially with his close friend, Ronnie. Dick loved watching his grandkids’ ball games and instructing them in the batting cage any chance he could. He enjoyed traveling whether it be chasing parts or his trips to Maine for seafood or to the Amish Country in Pennsylvania for Shady Maples; especially his two trips to Yellowstone and Custer’s Last Stand Park.