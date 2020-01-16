Oct. 4, 1943 — Jan. 9, 2020
HARTFORD — Richard “Dick” E. Stewart, 76, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Oct. 4, 1943, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Lundy) Stewart.
Dick graduated from Hartford Central School in 1962. He earned his welding certificate at Capital District Educational Opportunity Center EOC in Troy and went to work for welding at Sandy Hill. Dick’s pride and joy was working on the 3rd generation family farm, Twin-Brooks.
On June 10, 1967, Dick married the love of his life, Mary Lane at the Whitehall Methodist Church.
He was a lifelong member of the Hartford Methodist Church. Dick was a member of the Farm Bureau and the NYTPA.
You have free articles remaining.
In his younger years he enjoyed riding horses, went to gymkhanas, riding and racing snowmobiles and ice fishing. Dick enjoyed going to auctions and was an expert maple syrup maker. Every year Dick would attend the Washington County Fair where he would help clip the cows, watched his kids and grandkids show their cows and watch his son at the tractor pull. His favorite passion was deer hunting with the Mercure’s especially with his close friend, Ronnie. Dick loved watching his grandkids’ ball games and instructing them in the batting cage any chance he could. He enjoyed traveling whether it be chasing parts or his trips to Maine for seafood or to the Amish Country in Pennsylvania for Shady Maples; especially his two trips to Yellowstone and Custer’s Last Stand Park.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his sister, Carol Tetmeyer; and his son-in-law, Aaron VanNamee.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Mary; his children, Edward Stewart (Krissy), Jaclyn Gebo (Michael); his grandchildren, Gavon, Drake, Reagan and Silver; his brother, Ken Stewart (Mary); his brother-in-law, Walter Tetmeyer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A celebration of life will follow the calling hours at the Hartford Fire Department, 8118 NY-40, Hartford.
A graveside service will be conducted in the spring at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.
Memorial donations can be made in Dick’s memory to the Argyle Emergency Squad Inc., 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809 or to Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 121, Hartford, NY 12839.
To view Dick’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.