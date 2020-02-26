Aug. 10, 1952 — Feb. 19, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Richard “Dick” Chamberlain, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home in Florida.

Born on Aug. 10, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Everett and Julia (Whaley) Chamberlain.

Dick graduated from Fort Edward High School. He worked for Moreau State Park and then at the Glens Falls United States Post Office for 30 years. He also worked at Command Security as a security guard.

In Dick’s younger years he enjoyed water skiing, playing football, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. More recently he enjoyed golfing, sitting on the patio and reading about history.

Dick was a member of the Vagabonds and the Fort Edward Fire Department for many years. He also was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Chamberlain and sister-in-law, Betty Chamberlain; his sister, Mary Benoit and brother-in-law, Ronald Benoit; brother-in-law, Leonard Roberts.