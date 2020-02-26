Richard “Dick” Chamberlain
0 entries

Richard “Dick” Chamberlain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard “Dick” Chamberlain

Aug. 10, 1952 — Feb. 19, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Richard “Dick” Chamberlain, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home in Florida.

Born on Aug. 10, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Everett and Julia (Whaley) Chamberlain.

Dick graduated from Fort Edward High School. He worked for Moreau State Park and then at the Glens Falls United States Post Office for 30 years. He also worked at Command Security as a security guard.

In Dick’s younger years he enjoyed water skiing, playing football, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. More recently he enjoyed golfing, sitting on the patio and reading about history.

Dick was a member of the Vagabonds and the Fort Edward Fire Department for many years. He also was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Chamberlain and sister-in-law, Betty Chamberlain; his sister, Mary Benoit and brother-in-law, Ronald Benoit; brother-in-law, Leonard Roberts.

Left to cherish his memory include his significant other, Barbara Taylor; his siblings, Jane Roberts, Judy Broderick and her husband, Murray; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 with the Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be conducted in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Dick’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To view Dick’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Chamberlain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News