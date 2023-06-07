Oct. 25, 1942—May 30, 2023
DELAND, FL — Richard “Dick” Cameron, 80, of Deland, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, May 30, 2023. A native of Schenectady, NY, he was born to Raymond and Sophie Cameron on Oct. 25, 1942.
He received his undergraduate degree from the University of New York at Cortland and a master’s degree in higher education from Penn State University. He briefly considered a minor league baseball career as a catcher, a position he excelled at in college, but chose an education career instead.
After a brief stint with the University of South Florida as an administrator and baseball coach, Dick embarked on a 32-year career at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC. There, he worked as Foreign Student Liaison and Orientation Director for new students and veterans.
Outside of work, Dick enjoyed photography, often shooting weddings for couples, and coaching little league. He was a regular and leading hitter for several of WCU’s intraleague softball teams.
Dick was a lover of historic trivia and consumed voraciously anything documentary about the Great Depression, World War II or Prohibition. While most were binge-watching Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad, Richard gazed intently at anything about the Roosevelts (Theodore or FDR).
He was also a fan of big band music like the Glen Miller Band, Count Basie and Lawrence Welk and his Hotsie-Totsie Orchestra.
Dick is predeceased by his mother, Sophie and father, Ralph Raymond Cameron of NY. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marsha (Lackey) Cameron, of Deland; a brother, Robert Cameron, of NY; daughter, Allison Robertson (Robbie), of Deland; and son, Gregg Cameron, of NC; grandchildren: Cameron Robertson, Samantha Cameron and Sophie Robertson.
