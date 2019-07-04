January 20, 1924 — July 1, 2019
SALEM — Richard “Dick” Alexander Hickland’s extraordinary life on earth ended with his departure to our Lord and Savior on July 1, 2019.
Dick was born on Jan. 20, 1924 to Scots-Irish immigrants, James and Anne Hickland. Dick grew up the youngest of seven children during the Great Depression. During this time, Dick learned the value of faith, family and service to others.
After Pearl Harbor, Dick and 11 friends enlisted in the Marines. Of the 12, only 2 would survive the war. To his death, Dick carried with him a dislike of violence, an optimism for the future and an unshakable understanding of the value of each of God’s children.
After the war, Dick used the G.I. Bill to obtain undergraduate (Norwich, 1950) and graduate (M.I.T., 1952) degrees. Dick served in many professional and management roles and even took up farming briefly, working until he was 80. Never content to be idle, he purchased the former Agway, now A&J Enterprises of Salem, in his later years.
On April 24, 1970, Dick met Sandy Fagerland. They would spend more than 49 years filled with laughter, tears, want, plenty, health, sickness, children and grandchildren together. Dick always prioritized Sandy and the family. When work and family conflicted, family won out. He had a particular talent for making his children and grandchildren smile. Dick leaves behind a proud legacy of love for Sandy, his family, his fellow man and God.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings.
He is survived by his children, Leslie (George) Hanks, Cole (Joanne) Hickland, James (Heather) Hickland, John (Karen) Hickland, Amanda (Matthew) Zhorne, Anne (Peter) Moberg, Joshua (Victoria) Hickland, Jesse (Hillary) Hickland and Jude (Lindsay) Hickland; his grandchildren, Brian (Cortney) and Justin (CJ) Hanks, Andrea, Courtney, Andra, Maura, Cameron, Ethan, Oliver, Simon, Gage and Jeremiah Zhorne, Daniel and Hanna Moberg, Shayne, Jude, Abram, Georgiana and Delta May; and his beloved wife, Sandy.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the church. Interment will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Quabbin Park Cemetery, Ware, Massachusetts.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dick may be made to any organization that is leaving the world better than they found it.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.