{{featured_button_text}}

January 20, 1924 — July 1, 2019

SALEM — Richard “Dick” Alexander Hickland’s extraordinary life on earth ended with his departure to our Lord and Savior on July 1, 2019.

Dick was born on Jan. 20, 1924 to Scots-Irish immigrants, James and Anne Hickland. Dick grew up the youngest of seven children during the Great Depression. During this time, Dick learned the value of faith, family and service to others.

After Pearl Harbor, Dick and 11 friends enlisted in the Marines. Of the 12, only 2 would survive the war. To his death, Dick carried with him a dislike of violence, an optimism for the future and an unshakable understanding of the value of each of God’s children.

After the war, Dick used the G.I. Bill to obtain undergraduate (Norwich, 1950) and graduate (M.I.T., 1952) degrees. Dick served in many professional and management roles and even took up farming briefly, working until he was 80. Never content to be idle, he purchased the former Agway, now A&J Enterprises of Salem, in his later years.

On April 24, 1970, Dick met Sandy Fagerland. They would spend more than 49 years filled with laughter, tears, want, plenty, health, sickness, children and grandchildren together. Dick always prioritized Sandy and the family. When work and family conflicted, family won out. He had a particular talent for making his children and grandchildren smile. Dick leaves behind a proud legacy of love for Sandy, his family, his fellow man and God.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings.

He is survived by his children, Leslie (George) Hanks, Cole (Joanne) Hickland, James (Heather) Hickland, John (Karen) Hickland, Amanda (Matthew) Zhorne, Anne (Peter) Moberg, Joshua (Victoria) Hickland, Jesse (Hillary) Hickland and Jude (Lindsay) Hickland; his grandchildren, Brian (Cortney) and Justin (CJ) Hanks, Andrea, Courtney, Andra, Maura, Cameron, Ethan, Oliver, Simon, Gage and Jeremiah Zhorne, Daniel and Hanna Moberg, Shayne, Jude, Abram, Georgiana and Delta May; and his beloved wife, Sandy.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the church. Interment will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Quabbin Park Cemetery, Ware, Massachusetts.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dick may be made to any organization that is leaving the world better than they found it.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard 'Dick' Alexander Hickland
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments