Feb. 5, 1957—April 27, 2022

CORINTH — Richard D. Smith, 65, a resident of Corinth, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on February 5, 1957 in Glens Falls, NY he was the son of the late Floyd and Stella (Cross) Smith.

He graduated from Queensbury High School.

Richard started working for Northern Distributing in 1978. When it changed owners, he was one of the originals to assume position in Saratoga Eagle until his passing. He also worked part time at Tops Furniture in Hudson Falls.

He was a longtime resident of Corinth, since 1988. In 1979, Richard married Nancy Whiting. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Richard is predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Stella Smith and his brother, Michael Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy L. Smith of Corinth, NY; his son, Adam and his wife Samantha Smith of McKinney, TX; and his two granddaughters: Ava Rose and Skyler Madison Smith of McKinney, TX. Richard is also survived by his siblings: Floyd Smith, Joann Connelly, Thomas Smith, William Smith, David Smith, Peter Smith, Paul Smith, Marylou Jones, Fred Smith, Susan Greene, Steven Smith and Danny Smith.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.