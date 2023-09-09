Jan. 25, 1937—Sept. 2, 2023

WHITEHALL—Richard D. Gould Sr., better known as “Dick” or “Poppy” passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 2, 2023, following a brief illness.

He was born on January 25, 1937, in Glens Falls, to the late Michael and Mae (Lacque) Gould. Dick was raised in Fort Edward with his two sisters Helen Butler and Darlene Gould, whom he was predeceased by. Dick attended Fort Edward Central School.

As a young child Dick was diagnosed with Polio and was expected to be in a wheelchair by the age of forty. Dick was known for his strong will and stubbornness and did not let his diagnosis impact how he lived his life. Dick refused to be in a wheelchair, and never required one during his eighty-six years of life.

Dick was an over the road and local truck driver for over 40 years. He retired from Fort Edward Express with a commendable driving record. Together with his wife Nancy, he was a lifelong businessman as well. Together they ran the B & B bar and lounge for many years in South Glens Falls. While both working full-time and operating the bar and lounge, they decided to open The Big Apple Diner on State Route 4 in Hampton, NY. Eventually they decided to primarily run The Big Apple Diner, still owned, and operated by his wife Nancy and family after over thirty years in business. Dick was always a helping hand at the diner up right up until his death. He will be deeply missed by the loyal customers and staff throughout the last three decades.

While Dick was not at the diner, he could be found helping at other family businesses. Dick enjoyed prepping vehicles to be painted at his son-in-law John Paddock’s garage and shooting the breeze with customers throughout the years. Dick was incredibly proud of his son Rich, and the success he has achieved with Gould’s Lawn and Landscape, among his other business ventures. Dick enjoyed stopping by the shop or the farm to chat with Gould’s employees and help with what he could.

When Dick was not lending a hand somewhere, he could sometimes be found at OTB. Dick enjoyed picking horses whose names had a significant meaning to his life. In his very last week, he was still giving tips and tricks when it came to betting on the ponies. Dick was very talented at woodworking and was religious with his daily crossword puzzle. Dick and Nancy traveled as much as they could while running their business, from trips to Maine to even exploring the Western part of the country together. Dick liked to hunt and fish and accompanied his son Rich on numerous hunting trips to Ohio, Kansas, and Idaho. Some of Dick’s fondest memories were made with family and friends on Lake Bomoseen and Lake Champlain. Dick was an avid supporter of his grandchildren and the numerous sports and activities they were involved in. Poppy was notorious for his good snacks, quick wit, sense of humor, and endless amount of love.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy (Morse) Gould, his children; Karen (John) Paddock, Richard (Joanna) Gould Jr., his four grandchildren; Kate (TJ) Vincent, Brooke Paddock, Matthew Gould and Madison Gould. Dick is survived by his sister in laws; Alice Parker and Melanie Chapin, along with several other nieces and nephews. Dick is also survived by his extended family from the Big Apple Diner including his good friend Brian Gosselin, lifelong friends Bill and Carol Longtin, and his beloved German Shepherds, Ted, and Bud.

Respecting Dick’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Whitehall Free Library, located at 12 Williams Street, Whitehall N.Y. 12887.

Arrangements are under the care Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.