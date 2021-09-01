Oct. 23, 1943—Aug. 29, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — Richard D. Backus, 77, of Hill St., passed away peacefully surrounded by his children, Sunday evening, August 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on October 23, 1943 in Corinth, he was the son of the late James and Elizabeth (Burnham) Backus. He was a 1964 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War earning the Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with star and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.

On December 18, 1965 he married the love of his life, Diane Washburn at Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church. Diane passed away on November 2, 2017 following nearly 52 years of marriage.

Dick worked as a group leader at General Electric in Hudson Falls for 32 years. He was active in the community having served as Assistant Water Superintendent for the Town of Lake Luzerne, a zoning officer, as a Constable for the Town of Lake Luzerne and a part-time police officer for Lake Luzerne Police Department.