 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard D. Backus
0 entries

Richard D. Backus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 23, 1943—Aug. 29, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — Richard D. Backus, 77, of Hill St., passed away peacefully surrounded by his children, Sunday evening, August 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on October 23, 1943 in Corinth, he was the son of the late James and Elizabeth (Burnham) Backus. He was a 1964 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War earning the Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with star and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.

On December 18, 1965 he married the love of his life, Diane Washburn at Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church. Diane passed away on November 2, 2017 following nearly 52 years of marriage.

Dick worked as a group leader at General Electric in Hudson Falls for 32 years. He was active in the community having served as Assistant Water Superintendent for the Town of Lake Luzerne, a zoning officer, as a Constable for the Town of Lake Luzerne and a part-time police officer for Lake Luzerne Police Department.

He was a member of the Luzerne Hadley Fire Department and Emergency Squad, William J. Varney American Legion Post 862, where he served as Sergeant at Arms as well as a member of Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church.

His enjoyments included bowling, hunting, fishing, and 26 years of vacationing in Wells, ME.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife and a brother, James P. Backus.

Survivors include his children: Richard J. (Ona) Backus of Queensbury, Angela (Matthew) Watkins of Lake Luzerne, Ted (Becca Vaisey) Backus of Lake Luzerne, William (Krystal Morris) Backus of Lake Luzerne; grandchildren: Lyndon (Bree Kennedy) Watkins, Adrianna (Michael Sutliff) Watkins, Courtney (Jesse Younes) Backus, Christopher (Melinda Pagel) Backus, Libbie (Cameron Emery) Watkins, Conner Backus, Alexander Backus, Zachary Backus; great-grandchildren: Jesse, Michael, Josselyn, Angela, Aria, Cali and Evangelos; one sister, Bonnie (Rit Bodie) Mitchell of Lake Luzerne; several nieces, nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church.

Burial will follow in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne. Following the interment, friends and family are invited to gather at the William J. Varney American Legion for fellowship.

Dick’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Becca Vaisey, Danielle at the Cancer Center and Dr. Yun for their loving care.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dad turns his son's toy collection into a hobby

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News