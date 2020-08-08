Jan. 28, 1957 — Aug. 6, 2020
INDIAN LAKE — Richard D. Atwell, 63, of Big Brook Road, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 6, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side.
Born on Jan. 28, 1957 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lowell “Puggy” and Regina (Mitchell) Atwell. He was a 1975 graduate of Indian Lake Central School.
Rich was employed at NYSDEC from 1974 until his retirement in 2017.
He was a skilled carpenter and had built his home and crafted most of the furniture within it. He also enjoyed going to hunting camp with his buddies, bird watching, flowers, jigsaw puzzles and weekend camping trips with friends throughout the years.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Michelle Chenier-Seymour, who died on Jan. 12, 2018.
Survivors include his stepchildren: Anna (Rusty) Williams of Indian Lake and David (Bailey) Chenier of Indian Lake; his siblings: Sharon Atwell of Schaghticoke, Tom Atwell of Indian Lake and Jeff (Susan) Atwell of Albany; his grandchildren: Nala Preston and Natalie Chenier; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Rich’s wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Cedar River Cemetery in Indian Lake.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rich’s memory may be directed to the Parker Benton American Legion Post No. 1392, P.O. Box 699, Indian Lake, NY 12842 or to High Peaks Hospice, 309 county Route 47, Suite 3, P.O. Box 840, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
