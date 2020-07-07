July 21, 1938 — July 3, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Richard Clifford Smith, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday July 3, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born on July 21, 1938 in Oneonta, he was the son of the late Clifford and Katharine (Rich) Smith.
Following Dick’s graduation from high school in 1956, he enlisted into the U.S Navy as E-1 Seaman Recruit and retired after 22 years of service as an E-9 Master Chief Hospital Corpsman. During his military career, he was stationed at many military bases including the Naval Recruit Training Center in Bainbridge, Maryland; Naval Air Station in Foley, Alabama; Hospital Corps School Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Maryland; US Naval Hospital in Newport, Rhode Island; US Naval Hospital in Chelsea, Massachusetts; Boston Naval Shipyard in Charleston, Massachusetts; Field Medical Services at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina; Marine Air Group 31, Marine Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina; Medical Administration at the US Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia; Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Paris Island, South Carolina; US Naval Hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina; 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan; USS Puget Sound (AD-38) homeport of Newport, Rhode Island and his final assignment was at the Headquarters of the US Marine Corps in Washington, DC, serving as staff to the Commandant of the Marine Corps. He was proudly retired by the Commandant of the Marine Corps in Washington, DC on May 10, 1978.
On Sept. 20, 1986, Dick married the love of his life and soul mate, Donna J. (Moon) Davison at the First Baptist Church in Glens Falls.
He began his second career at Glens Falls Hospital as the director of Medical Data Services in 1978 and later advanced to assistant vice president of Medical Staff Affairs. He retired as corporate compliance director and institutional review board coordinator in 2014. In the course of his career at Glens Falls Hospital, he was highly respected as an excellent leader. During his time at Glens Falls Hospital, he continued his studies and earned his masters degree in healthcare administration from the New School for Social Research in 1991. He was happy to retire for the second time in 2014 with Donna from Glens Falls Hospital after 36 years of dedicated service.
Dick was a devoted loving family man. His wife and family were his world. He enjoyed hunting with his father-in-law, brother-in-law and son. He had a beautiful voice and was proud to sing solos at The First Baptist Church in Glens Falls and at Harrisena Community Church in Queensbury. He had a deep faith in God and shared this relationship in the many sermons he preached at both churches. Dick loved the outdoors.
He enjoyed hiking with his daughter and grandchildren. For each grandchild that he hiked with he made a hiking stick for them and carved their initials in it. He enjoyed traveling to Maine at all times of the year. Long Lake was a very special place for he and Donna to vacation every year because there was no cell service and Donna’s beeper was out of range. Dick took great pride in growing and maintaining his beautiful lawn. He loved spending time with his family, his pride and joy were his grandchildren and each one was unique and incredibly special to him. Everyone knew Dick for his sweet tooth especially brownies, but most of all he will be remembered and missed for being a loving, honest, devoted and kind man.
In addition to his parents Dick was predeceased by his granddaughter, Rachel Taylor Smith; his sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Bob Mackey and his beloved mother and father-in-law, Jean and Don Moon.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Donna Davison-Smith; his daughter Donnean Thrall (Jamie), his three sons, Russell Smith (Cammie), Richard Smith, Jr. (Erin), Randall Smith (Carol); his grandchildren, Lydia and Marlie Thrall, Rusty Smith (Micha), Hannah Smith (Jake), Logan Smith, Emma Potter, Jake Potter (Kerrigan), Julia Smith, Kayla Chetney, Miquel and Armando Smith, his great-grandson, Carter Smith; his brother-in-law, David Moon and his sister-in-law, Dee Moon; his sisters, Grace Simmons (Steven) and Mary Higgins (John) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls. Leading the celebration of Dick’s life are the Rev. Dr. Natalie Wimberly and the Rev. Lamont Robinson. We would request that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dick’s memory can be made to the Fort Hudson Foundation, c/o The Day Program, 319 Broadway Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Suzanne Blood, Dr. John Byrne, Dr. Andrew Bachman and the nursing staff in the Emergency Room and Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital for their kind and compassionate care provided not only to Dick but also to his immediate family members. A special thank you to the Rev. Nancy Goff for providing spiritual and emotional support at the time of Dick’s passing. The love and support provided to both Dick and Donna by The Fort Hudson Day program staff especially Carnnie, Collette, Jessica and Lisa will never be forgotten.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To view Dick’s book of memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
