Richard Clifford Smith

On Sept. 20, 1986, Dick married the love of his life and soul mate, Donna J. (Moon) Davison at the First Baptist Church in Glens Falls.

He began his second career at Glens Falls Hospital as the director of Medical Data Services in 1978 and later advanced to assistant vice president of Medical Staff Affairs. He retired as corporate compliance director and institutional review board coordinator in 2014. In the course of his career at Glens Falls Hospital, he was highly respected as an excellent leader. During his time at Glens Falls Hospital, he continued his studies and earned his masters degree in healthcare administration from the New School for Social Research in 1991. He was happy to retire for the second time in 2014 with Donna from Glens Falls Hospital after 36 years of dedicated service.

Dick was a devoted loving family man. His wife and family were his world. He enjoyed hunting with his father-in-law, brother-in-law and son. He had a beautiful voice and was proud to sing solos at The First Baptist Church in Glens Falls and at Harrisena Community Church in Queensbury. He had a deep faith in God and shared this relationship in the many sermons he preached at both churches. Dick loved the outdoors.