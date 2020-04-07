Sept. 23, 1955 — April 4, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Richard Charles “Rick” White of Glens Falls, New York passed away unexpectedly Saturday April 4, 2020 in Glens Falls. He was 64 years old.
Richard was born in Glens Falls, on Sept. 23, 1955 to Charles and Anne (Murphy) White. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, and Siena College in Loudonville, New York. He spent his career in hospital finance at Glens Falls Hospital and St. Mary’s of Amsterdam. He was also a long-standing member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
Rick was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. An avid sports fan, his love of sports began at an early age with pick-up games on Orville Street. His high school sports years at St. Mary’s were the thing of legend, especially if you asked him. Later in life, he coached and cheered his kids through years of the rec league and high school sports of their choosing, his booming voice heard around sports fields and gymnasiums all over the area. Most recently, he was able to share his love of golf with his children, something that made him both happy and proud.
Rick loved spending time with his family. Some of his most cherished memories were of trips he took with his wife and kids. As a young family, they made memories on the beaches of Rhode Island and at the theme parks of Florida. As they grew older, they explored the cities in Ireland, the waterfalls and glaciers of Iceland and many cities in the US, including Seattle, Boston, Chicago, and Nashville.
A big-hearted man, Rick was a good friend and close confidant to many. He cherished those friendships deeply and found great joy in bringing love and laughter wherever he went.
Following his deep moral compass, Rick was an upstanding member of the community. He was very proud of his years as a youth sports coach and St. Mary’s Church School teacher, where he was able to positively impact the lives of many children. He was also a long time member of the Knights of Columbus.
Rick is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ann; his children, Laura (Michael) and Jeffrey (Hannah); his siblings, Kate White (Brad Holbrook) of New York, New York, Michael (Tanya) White of Glens Falls, New York, James White of Westport, Connecticut, Charles White and Steven (Judy) White of Glens Falls, New York; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold private services. A celebration of life will be scheduled later this year. Should friends desire, contributions can be made to The American Heart Association or the charity of one’s choice in Rick’s memory.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.