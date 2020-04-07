× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 23, 1955 — April 4, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Richard Charles “Rick” White of Glens Falls, New York passed away unexpectedly Saturday April 4, 2020 in Glens Falls. He was 64 years old.

Richard was born in Glens Falls, on Sept. 23, 1955 to Charles and Anne (Murphy) White. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, and Siena College in Loudonville, New York. He spent his career in hospital finance at Glens Falls Hospital and St. Mary’s of Amsterdam. He was also a long-standing member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Rick was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. An avid sports fan, his love of sports began at an early age with pick-up games on Orville Street. His high school sports years at St. Mary’s were the thing of legend, especially if you asked him. Later in life, he coached and cheered his kids through years of the rec league and high school sports of their choosing, his booming voice heard around sports fields and gymnasiums all over the area. Most recently, he was able to share his love of golf with his children, something that made him both happy and proud.