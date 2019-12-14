Richard Charles 'Ranger' Faughnan

Rick was born in Queens, New York and honorably served in combat as a Navy Man in the Vietnam conflict. Ranger moved up to “God’s Country” on the back seat of a motorcycle with his nephew, Bobby Faughnan in 1991 where he lived and worked as the security guard at The King Phillips Campground in Lake George. While living here Rick made countless friends who all agree that he was one of the most genuine, direct, unique and oftentimes funniest stand up guy they ever met. Only a week before his passing Rick had the honor to post the following on his last Facebook post “Today a dream came true, my horse Jimmy Jazz made it all happen for my father, brother and me as we had a race horse that won at Aqueduct”.