Richard Charles 'Ranger' Faughnan
0 entries

Richard Charles 'Ranger' Faughnan

  • 0

LAKE GEORGE — Richard Charles “Ranger” Faughnan passed on after a valiant 12 year battle with throat cancer at the age of 73 on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Rick was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Catherine Faughnan; his twin sister, Jacqueline; as well as his older brother, Joseph “Champ” Faughnan; and his sister, Catherine “Dee” Parisi; as well as his beloved cat, Madison.

Ricky’s survivors include his brother-in-law, Thomas Parisi; his sister-in-law, Ethel Faughnan; and his nephews, Thomas “T” Parisi, Michael Parisi, Bill Faughnan, Bob Faughnan; and his brother from another mother, Neil Kern.

Rick was born in Queens, New York and honorably served in combat as a Navy Man in the Vietnam conflict. Ranger moved up to “God’s Country” on the back seat of a motorcycle with his nephew, Bobby Faughnan in 1991 where he lived and worked as the security guard at The King Phillips Campground in Lake George. While living here Rick made countless friends who all agree that he was one of the most genuine, direct, unique and oftentimes funniest stand up guy they ever met. Only a week before his passing Rick had the honor to post the following on his last Facebook post “Today a dream came true, my horse Jimmy Jazz made it all happen for my father, brother and me as we had a race horse that won at Aqueduct”.

A celebration of life is being planned in spring 2020.

To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

+1 
Richard Charles Faughnan
+1 
Richard Charles Faughnan

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News