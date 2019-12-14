LAKE GEORGE — Richard Charles “Ranger” Faughnan passed on after a valiant 12 year battle with throat cancer at the age of 73 on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Rick was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Catherine Faughnan; his twin sister, Jacqueline; as well as his older brother, Joseph “Champ” Faughnan; and his sister, Catherine “Dee” Parisi; as well as his beloved cat, Madison.
Ricky’s survivors include his brother-in-law, Thomas Parisi; his sister-in-law, Ethel Faughnan; and his nephews, Thomas “T” Parisi, Michael Parisi, Bill Faughnan, Bob Faughnan; and his brother from another mother, Neil Kern.
Rick was born in Queens, New York and honorably served in combat as a Navy Man in the Vietnam conflict. Ranger moved up to “God’s Country” on the back seat of a motorcycle with his nephew, Bobby Faughnan in 1991 where he lived and worked as the security guard at The King Phillips Campground in Lake George. While living here Rick made countless friends who all agree that he was one of the most genuine, direct, unique and oftentimes funniest stand up guy they ever met. Only a week before his passing Rick had the honor to post the following on his last Facebook post “Today a dream came true, my horse Jimmy Jazz made it all happen for my father, brother and me as we had a race horse that won at Aqueduct”.
A celebration of life is being planned in spring 2020.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.