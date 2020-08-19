Richard Charles Austin

Nov. 7, 1949 — Aug. 15, 2020

PUTNAM STATION — Richard Austin, 70, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

He was the son of Edgar and Betty Austin. Survived by his wife, Joan Austin, his son, Brian Austin (wife Pamela, grandsons, Brady and Tyler) and his daughter, Julie Austin (grandsons, Austin and Luke).

Predeceased by his brother, Robert Austin and parents, Betty and Edgar Austin. Born in Jamaica, New York, he grew up in Oceanside, Long Island. Richard graduated from Farmingdale University in 1969. He proudly served the Air Force Reserves from 1970 to 1976 and the Nassau County Police Department from 1972 to 1992.

Known as “Rick” to his friends and family, he and his wife retired to their summer home in Putnam Station on Lake George. Rick enjoyed living an active lifestyle with friends, hunting, boating, restoring antique cars and traveling to the Caribbean/Florida to enjoy the warmth away from the bitter northeast winters.