Dec. 1, 1940—Oct. 9, 2021
NORTH CREEK — Richard C. Stewart, 80.
Conceived, born, lived and died on the family farm in Sodom.
Predeceased by his parents, John E. Stewart and Catherine (Gritz) Stewart and his beloved son, John F. Stewart.
Survived by his step-children: Terry Yarbrough, Richard Hornick and Rebecca Larkin.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, bee lining, gardening and the companionship of his closest friends.
Richard has requested that there be no calling hours, funeral service or memorial.
