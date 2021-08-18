May 10, 1946—Aug. 15, 2021
WHITEHALL — Richard C. Newell of Whitehall, NY, died August 15, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Ticonderoga, NY on May 10, 1946. He was the son of George A. and Aileen M. (Grogan) Newell. Richard grew up in Crown Point, NY, where he learned to ski with other kids on Baldpate Mountain, of that town, using a tow rope pulled by an old Model A motor, to get to the top.
Richard retired from the IBEW after 38 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, classic cars and karate (in which he achieved 3rd degree black belt status). He also enjoyed playing cards with friends.
Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Edna (Hunsdon) Newell; three daughters: Tammy Huestis (Dave), Nicole Hughes (Neil), Jamie Newell; and one son Ryan Newell (Shannon); two brothers: Jack Newell and Alan Newell (Jill); and one sister Patricia Justice; His grandchildren: Caleb DeLaire (Chelsea), Christy Guard (Wes), Shelby DeLaire (Tyler Condit), Brandon and Jayden Hughes, Cody Newell, Jillian Pepe-Newell, Zachary Newell, Travis Huestis (Elizabeth), Austin Huestis (Ashley), Janelle Huestis; and great-grandchildren: Olivia, Charlotte, Adeline, Vincent, Zoey and Zane Huestis, Chloe and Fenton Guard, Austin DeLaire, Zane Huestis.
He was predeceased by his parents, a grandson Tylor McGuinness and brother-in-law Brian Justice.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Family and friends can join us at the American Legion in Whitehall following the Mass.
The family would like to thank all the family and friends for the love and support over the past couple months.
Donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 959 US 9, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Online condolences may be made at www.Jillsonfuneralhome.com.
