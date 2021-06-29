Richard C. Myer

Memories of Dick will not be told with out referencing him as “Mr. Haney.” Mr. Haney was a character on the television show Green Acres. Mr. Haney was known for his “fix-it” ability and to always have a “good deal” for someone. While Mr. Haney was characterized as a bit of a con man, Dick was far from it. He sold snowmobile and motorcycle parts in his garage. But he was not one to take advantage of anyone. Usually, he was giving up a pair of gloves or some other thing at no charge. He was all about “fixing” things, however. Sometimes even if it did not need fixing. If you mentioned you needed or wanted something, Dick would find it (immediately) and take it to you. Perhaps as a gift or at a small fee. While he loved fixing and puttering, he was always the person to help neighbors, friends, or anyone he knew in need of help. His giving nature took him for walks after snowstorms behind his snowblower to help neighbors. Dick was also a collector, however, defining what he collected was not possible since it was everything.