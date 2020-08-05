Richard C. King

Richard enlisted in the Army in 1961. He was a proud vet. He was a member of the American Legion in Granville. Upon completion of serving his country Richard went to work as an electronic technician. He loved “fixing” things. His career started by traveling to many areas pursuing his passion. While in Glens Falls, he had the good fortune to meet Marlene Martin. This December would have marked 50 loving years together. Richard worked at Corlew’s in Hudson Falls for many years doing television repairs. They moved to Granville to be closer to Marlene’s mother when she needed care. After she died, they made their home in Granville.