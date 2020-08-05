Richard C. King

July 18, 1943 — July 20, 2020
GRANVILLE — Richard Charles King, age 76, passed away on July 20, 2020 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing following a long illness.
Richard was born on July 18, 1943 in Chelsea, Massachusetts the son of the late Chauncey and Phyllis (Hamilton) King.
Richard enlisted in the Army in 1961. He was a proud vet. He was a member of the American Legion in Granville. Upon completion of serving his country Richard went to work as an electronic technician. He loved “fixing” things. His career started by traveling to many areas pursuing his passion. While in Glens Falls, he had the good fortune to meet Marlene Martin. This December would have marked 50 loving years together. Richard worked at Corlew’s in Hudson Falls for many years doing television repairs. They moved to Granville to be closer to Marlene’s mother when she needed care. After she died, they made their home in Granville.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, a brother Edwin C. King and dear friend Mitchell VanGuilder. Survivors are the love of his life, Marlene; a sister-in-law, Jane King of Boston; a sister-in-law, Pauline Henning (Richard) of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Marlen Martin (Betty) of Florida; and a sister-in-law, Donna Goome (Joseph) of New York. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews and one special nephew, Jeffrey Gordon of Hartford. Also, a family friend, Winfred Palmer.
Richard was laid to rest with full military honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
