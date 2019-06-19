{{featured_button_text}}

March 7, 1941 — February 7, 2019

CAMBRIDGE — Richard Carl Feus, 77, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service for friends and family celebrating Richard’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Christ the King, 575 Burton Road, Greenwich.

Richard was born in Brooklyn to Frederick and Doris Feus on March 7, 1941. He attended school in Tenafly, New Jersey, where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Georgeanne “Penny” Graf. He and Penny were married on June 22, 1965 in Fairfield, Connecticut. He graduated from the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio, and worked as a financial planner for over 40 years. Additionally, he served the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church in various positions and on the Board of the Village of Cambridge for 20 years. He was active as an assistant scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America, taking the scouts from Troop 62 to scout camp for many years. He was an Army veteran.

Richard is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Penny.

Richard was survived by his three sons, Richard Erik Feus and his wife, Heather Anderson Feus, Frederick David Feus and his wife, Renata Feus, Jason Paul Feus and his wife Jessica Feus; grandchildren, Evan Feus, Adam Feus, Andrew Feus, Daniel Feus, Luke Feus, Jack Feus, Benjamin Feus and step-granddaughter, Emilie Beacham; sisters-in-law, Lori Degree and Bonnie Everett; nieces, Juliet Degree and Karen Feus; and nephew, Rev. William Feus.

We remember our dad for his strong faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ; as a wonderful father with a big heart; and as a great leader and teacher.

Memorials may be given to JDRF and the National Audubon Society.

The family of Richard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Father Mark Chesnut and Christ The King Spiritual Center.

