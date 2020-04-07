× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 18, 1934 — March 25, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard C. “Dick” Bruce, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Granville Center.

Born Jan. 18, 1934 in Glens Falls, New York he was the son of the late Scott and Ida (Cross) Bruce.

Dick was a longtime member and past chief of the South Glens Falls Fire Department. He enjoyed going to the Saratoga harness track as well as camping and fishing with his brothers.

In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his wife, Isabel (Swires) Bruce, who passed away on April 13, 2002. He is also predeceased by his son, Richard Bruce; his granddaughter, Amanda; his brothers, Scott, Wayne, Gerald, Robert, and Garry Bruce; as well as his sisters, Alta Bruce, Gayle Sharrow and Bell Burnett.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathy Graus (David) of Florida, Cheryl Leombruno (Mike) of South Glens Falls, and Jackie Bruce-Bowers (Gary) of Florida; six grandchildren, Dallas, Alison, Brenda, Kelly, Adam and Shawn; his great-grandchildren, Isabel, Clayten and Kaylie; his sister-in-law, Peggy Bruce; his companion, Marcia Smith; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.