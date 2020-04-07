Jan. 18, 1934 — March 25, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard C. “Dick” Bruce, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Granville Center.
Born Jan. 18, 1934 in Glens Falls, New York he was the son of the late Scott and Ida (Cross) Bruce.
Dick was a longtime member and past chief of the South Glens Falls Fire Department. He enjoyed going to the Saratoga harness track as well as camping and fishing with his brothers.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his wife, Isabel (Swires) Bruce, who passed away on April 13, 2002. He is also predeceased by his son, Richard Bruce; his granddaughter, Amanda; his brothers, Scott, Wayne, Gerald, Robert, and Garry Bruce; as well as his sisters, Alta Bruce, Gayle Sharrow and Bell Burnett.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathy Graus (David) of Florida, Cheryl Leombruno (Mike) of South Glens Falls, and Jackie Bruce-Bowers (Gary) of Florida; six grandchildren, Dallas, Alison, Brenda, Kelly, Adam and Shawn; his great-grandchildren, Isabel, Clayten and Kaylie; his sister-in-law, Peggy Bruce; his companion, Marcia Smith; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.