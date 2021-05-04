June 22, 1931—May 2, 2021

GLOVERSVILLE/FORT EDWARD — Richard C. Adach, 89, formerly of Gloversville and more recently of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully at the Fort Hudson Health Care Center in Fort Edward, on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Born on June 22, 1931, in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Bronislaw and Frances (Lachowicz) Adach.

Richard graduated from Scotia High School in 1949 and continued his education at Albany State University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in 1953 and his Master of Arts in 1954. Using his education, Richard taught Spanish, first in Long Island and then moved to Gloversville, where he used his gift of linguistics to teach several languages. Richard could speak five languages, including Spanish, Russian, French, Polish and English. He loved teaching, where he could share his knowledge with high school students. Richard strived to make learning interesting to his students by incorporating his travel experiences into the classroom.