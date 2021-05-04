June 22, 1931—May 2, 2021
GLOVERSVILLE/FORT EDWARD — Richard C. Adach, 89, formerly of Gloversville and more recently of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully at the Fort Hudson Health Care Center in Fort Edward, on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Born on June 22, 1931, in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Bronislaw and Frances (Lachowicz) Adach.
Richard graduated from Scotia High School in 1949 and continued his education at Albany State University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in 1953 and his Master of Arts in 1954. Using his education, Richard taught Spanish, first in Long Island and then moved to Gloversville, where he used his gift of linguistics to teach several languages. Richard could speak five languages, including Spanish, Russian, French, Polish and English. He loved teaching, where he could share his knowledge with high school students. Richard strived to make learning interesting to his students by incorporating his travel experiences into the classroom.
Richard met the love of his life, Anna Maria Yanarella, at a teacher’s conference in Beacon, NY. They were married in 1970 and started their traveling adventures. He and his wife explored the world. Travel was natural for them, because he was fluent in so many languages and understood their cultures. Richard and Anna Maria especially loved taking cruises after retirement. One vacation that was a highlight of their travels was a 60-day cruise to the Middle East.
Richard was a devout Catholic, who practiced his faith at The Church of the Holy Spirit in Gloversville. His faith was his strength, coming from his upbringing in a Polish family. He was proud of his heritage and also loved listening to polish music.
After retirement, Richard and Anna Maria spent several winters enjoying their condo in Cape Canaveral, FL. Richard was a devoted husband, caring uncle and wonderful educator who will be greatly missed by all the people’s lives he touched.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Anna Maria Adach, his sisters: Genevieve Waddington, Gertrude Mortensen, Konstanty Adack, his nephew, Bruce Mortensen and his niece, Sharon Mortensen.
Survivors include his niece and caregiver, Susan (Waddington) Dalbey and her partner, Carl Abbey; and his nephews: Gary Waddington and his wife, Ginny, Robert Mortensen, Christopher Mortensen, Paul Adack; his nieces: Jennifer Adack, Karen Cardillo, Marianne Maye, Patty Shipper, Laura (Adack) Huntley and Nancy Mortensen.
Friends may call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 1 PM at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Everyone is required to wear face masks and social distancing is encouraged.
Funeral services will follow the calling hour at 1 PM on Wednesday, with the Reverend Stephanie Schneider, Pastor of the Village Baptist Church in Fort Edward, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Troy-Schenectady Road in Schenectady.
Richard had resided at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center for the past four years during which time they took excellent care of him. A special thank you to Brandi, Justin, Nan, Cheryl, Sherry and everyone else that helped care for him on A Wing.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Fort Hudson Health Care Facility, Activities Department, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.