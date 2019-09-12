Sept. 15, 1944 — Sept. 1, 2019
PILOT KNOB — Richard Broome, 74, of Pilot Knob and New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019 in York, Maine, after battling pancreatic cancer.
A memorial service and reception will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Harrisena Community Church, Queensbury.
Dick was born in Schenectady on Sept. 15, 1944, the oldest son of Herbert and Lucy Broome. He attended Mohonasen High School, received a B.S. from SUNY Plattsburgh and M.Ed. from Union College.
Dick married Marilyn (Shopmyer) Broome on Aug. 20, 1966 in Burnt Hills, recently celebrating their 53rd anniversary.
Dick was a science teacher at Farnworth Middle School in Guilderland for 18 years and wrestling coach. In 1985, he moved to Queensbury to work as assistant principal at Glens Falls Middle School, before becoming principal at Argyle Central School.
Dick loved the outdoors, camping and teaching his grandchildren to fish and kayak at his home on Lake George. His favorite childhood memory was building a log cabin with his father and grandfather on the Schroon River. He loved family trips to Cape Cod, Maine and national parks out West. He and Marilyn explored Europe and Scandinavia after retiring.
He was president of the Pilot Knob Association; he valued his friends there and their tremendous support during his illness.
Dick is survived by Marilyn; daughters, Hillary Hamilton (David and grandsons, Owen and Avery) of Middlebury, Vermont, Kristen Cote (David and grandchildren, Katelyn and Bryce) of Burnt Hills and Heather Usher (Brian and granddaughters, Emory and Addison) of Queensbury; siblings, Lucy Koelker (John), Susan Terry (David) and Herbert Broome (Ellen), and their children and grandchildren; and close friends, Don and Kathy Nickson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to Fund for Lake George, P.O. Box 352, Lake George, NY 12845, www.fundforlakegeorge.org.
